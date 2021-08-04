Troops of Operation Safe Haven, on Wednesday averted an attack by gunmen on a village in Zangon Kataf local government area, that’s in Kaduna State.

According to a report by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the gunmen invaded some fields in Magamiya village, shooting sporadically. The troops who were on ground responded to a distress call, mobilized to the village and engaged the assailants, successfully repelling them.

One of the attackers, was arrested and is in custody for interrogation and further investigation.

A resident of the village was however hit by a stray bullet during the attempted attack and is receiving treatment.

On receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and commended their alertness in averting the attack promptly. He also urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the situation.