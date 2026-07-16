Troops of the 73 Battalion (Motorised), Operation HADIN KAI, have arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who allegedly confessed to participating in three attacks on Delwa community in Borno State....

Troops of the 73 Battalion (Motorised), Operation HADIN KAI, have arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who allegedly confessed to participating in three attacks on Delwa community in Borno State.

Security sources said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Abubakar Ibrahim, was apprehended on July 14 while approaching the gate of the Cashew Plantation area from a bush path.

According to the sources, Ibrahim initially claimed he had gone into the bush to fetch firewood but abandoned the trip after his bicycle developed a flat tyre.

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He said he was heading to the Veterinary Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp when he was intercepted by troops.

However, during interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to being an ISWAP member from Warabe community in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

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He reportedly told investigators that he had thrown his AK-47 rifle into a river before approaching troops with the intention of surrendering.

Military sources further alleged that Ibrahim confessed to taking part in three separate attacks on Delwa, a community that has experienced repeated insurgent assaults in recent years.

Items recovered from him included a bicycle, a cutlass, a bicycle pump, bicycle repair solution, a spoon and ₦6,500 in cash.

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The suspect and the recovered items are being held by the 73 Battalion pending transfer to the 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for further investigation, profiling and possible prosecution.

The arrest forms part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations under Operation HADIN KAI aimed at dismantling terrorist networks, gathering intelligence and encouraging the surrender of insurgents across the North-East.