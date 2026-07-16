The Kebbi State Government has commiserated with the people of Gulma in Argungu Local Government Area over the tragic loss of eight lives following a violent clash between farmers and herders in the community....

The Kebbi State Government has commiserated with the people of Gulma in Argungu Local Government Area over the tragic loss of eight lives following a violent clash between farmers and herders in the community.

Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Abubakar Umar Tafida, conveyed the condolences on behalf of Governor Comrade Nasir Idris, to the bereaved families and the entire community.

Senator Tafida described the incident as unfortunate and painful, and urged the affected families to take solace in the will of Allah and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and for fortitude for the families to bear the loss.

The Deputy Governor assured the people of Gulma that government is taking decisive steps to ensure that all those involved in the killings are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

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He noted that their administration will not condone any act of lawlessness capable of threatening the peace and unity of Kebbi State.

Senator Abubakar Umar Tafida further cautioned residents against resorting to self-help or taking the law into their own hands urging all communities to remain calm and to report any grievances to constituted authorities for prompt and lawful action.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Argungu Local Government Council, Aliyu Sani Gulma, said the crisis began when cattle belonging to a herder allegedly strayed into the farmland of one Aminu Ala, destroying crops, when a confrontation ensued during which the farmer was fatally stabbed in the neck.

The killing, according to the Chairman, provoked anger among residents who mobilized and attacked the herder, killing him and setting his body ablaze. The reprisal later spread to other members of the herders’ community.

He added that despite prompt intervention by security agencies, four more persons were killed in the ensuing violence. Two additional bodies were later recovered from a farmland on the outskirts of Gulma Town, bringing the total number of fatalities to eight — comprising one farmer and seven herders.

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Gulma commended Governor Nasir Idris for the swift government response and for deploying security personnel to restore normalcy to the area.

The Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, who was represented by the Kokanin Kabi, Kabiru Abdullahi, described the incident as a sad calamity in the history of the Emirate. He prayed for the souls of the deceased and called for peaceful coexistence among farmers and herders.

In his remarks, the representative of the Fulani Community in Gulma, Aliyu Usman, expressed grief over the incident, He urged members of the community to accept the tragedy as the decree of Allah, assuring the government Dialogues and tolerance to prevent future occurrences will be held.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioners for Internal Security,. Haliru Magaji Wasagu and Environment, Muhammad Musa Tungulawa, Member representing Argungu in the State House of Assembly, Umar Na’amore, Deputy Chief of Staff,j Government House, Lawali Labbo Maishanu and other senior government officials.