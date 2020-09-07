Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE fighting armed banditry, and cattle rustling in the North-Central region of Flag of Nigeria, have arrested 4 armed bandits and recovered arms and ammunition during two daring raids at identified bandits’ camps in Benue & Nasarawa States.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media operations, Major General John Enenche.

According to the military, in one of the operations conducted on Sunday September 6, 2020, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE deployed at Guma in Benue State and Keana in Nasarawa State conducted a dawn raid at identified armed bandits’ camp at Guma forest along the Benue-Nasarawa border following actionable intelligence reports on the location of the camp.

The troops stormed the location and engaged the bandits in a firefight, overwhelming them with superior fire. In the process, one bandit was killed while others fled with gunshot wounds into the forest.

One AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine, one locally made pistol and 3 mobile phones at the scene while the camp was subsequently destroyed.

Similarly, troops of Sector 1 deployed at Gagbe in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State conducted another dawn raid on another suspected armed bandits’ hideout at Tse Agi in the general area and arrested 4 suspects at the scene while one AK 47 rifle, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines and 46 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

The military added that the hideout was subsequently destroyed while the suspects are currently being profiled after which they will be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for further action.