Breaking News

Troops arrest 2 bandits Collaborators in Shinkafi LG of Zamfara State

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News about Security in Zamfara State: Troops arrest two bandits collaborators in Shinkafi LG of Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State

Two bandit collaborators have been arrested in Shinkafi local government area of zamfara state by security agents.

The collaborators are supplying foodstuff, petrol and other essential commodities to bandits in their camps

The Chairman state Committee on Security and Prosecution of Bandits in zamfara, Abdullahi Shinkafi, confirmed the development to newsmen in Gusau

He says the bandit collaborators use boats to convey the items from Sokoto state through Issa Local government to the bandits enclave in Shinkafi Local Government council of Zamfara state

The suspects according to him have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution

In a related development, bandits attacked magarya community in Zurmi local government area and set houses, shops and food banks ablaze

The residence of the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya was among the houses burned

The Invasion of Magarya community according Abdullahi Shinkafi is as a result of the ongoing unslaught against bandits in their various camps.

He says the clearance of bandit enclaves is provoking retaliation by the bandits

Additional security operatives were Deployed to the affected communities to protect lives and property of citizens .

He, however, did not disclose whether lives were lost during the invasion by bandits who are currently on the run following military ground and airstrike

Zurmi is one of the hotbed of Banditry in zamfara state and the hometown of the speaker, zamfara state House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya

Recalled that the biological father, stepmother of the Speaker zamfara state House of Assembly and six others were abducted on august fifth and are still in captivity.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

CBN raises money supply growth forecast to 10.98 percent

TVCN
May 1, 2018

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released its Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade and Exchange Guidelines…

Benin-Nigeria-Trade-TVCNews

Nigeria, Benin Republic to strengthen commercial ties

TVCN
Sep 29, 2017

The President of the Benin Republic Chamber of Commerce, Jean Baptiste-Satchivi has called for improved…

Nigeria’s Inflation rate drops to 15.13% in January

Nigeria’s Inflation rate drops to 15.13% in January

TVCN
Apr 29, 2021

Nigeria's annual inflation slowed to 15.13 percent, in January compared with 15.37 percent in December.…

NPFL: Remo Stars hold 3SC as Akwa Utd beat Abia Warriors 3-1

TVCN
Feb 26, 2017

Shooting Stars failed to ease their relegation worries after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Zamfara State Government asks for more troops to deployed to State

29 May 2021 10.36 am

The  Zamfara State government insist there…

Continue reading
Breaking News About Zamfara State ; Police arrest 2 Suspected kidnappers, Others in Zamfara

Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, Others in Zamfara State

02 Jul 2021 12.32 pm

Police in Zamfara State has arrested one…

Continue reading

Former Federal lawmaker distributes food items, clothes to widows, orphans, less privileged

20 Apr 2021 10.38 am

Zamfara based philanthropist and politician…

Continue reading