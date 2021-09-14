Troops arrest 2 bandits Collaborators in Shinkafi LG of Zamfara State

Two bandit collaborators have been arrested in Shinkafi local government area of zamfara state by security agents.

The collaborators are supplying foodstuff, petrol and other essential commodities to bandits in their camps

The Chairman state Committee on Security and Prosecution of Bandits in zamfara, Abdullahi Shinkafi, confirmed the development to newsmen in Gusau

He says the bandit collaborators use boats to convey the items from Sokoto state through Issa Local government to the bandits enclave in Shinkafi Local Government council of Zamfara state

The suspects according to him have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution

In a related development, bandits attacked magarya community in Zurmi local government area and set houses, shops and food banks ablaze

The residence of the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya was among the houses burned

The Invasion of Magarya community according Abdullahi Shinkafi is as a result of the ongoing unslaught against bandits in their various camps.

He says the clearance of bandit enclaves is provoking retaliation by the bandits

Additional security operatives were Deployed to the affected communities to protect lives and property of citizens .

He, however, did not disclose whether lives were lost during the invasion by bandits who are currently on the run following military ground and airstrike

Zurmi is one of the hotbed of Banditry in zamfara state and the hometown of the speaker, zamfara state House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya

Recalled that the biological father, stepmother of the Speaker zamfara state House of Assembly and six others were abducted on august fifth and are still in captivity.