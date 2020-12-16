Troops of Operation Safe Haven stationed in Plateau State have arrested a notorious armed robber and cultist, Gideon Moses, at Rukuba road in the Jos north local government area of the State.

The troops of the Operation Safe Haven according to the coordinator defence media operations, Major General John Enenche, will continue to maintain an aggressive posture to deter criminal elements within the North Central region.

He disclosed that the apprehended cultist and armed robber has been on the wanted list of security agencies for sometime.

An automatic pistol was recovered from him ad he is currently undergoing interrogation after which he will be handed over to the relevant agency for prosecution.