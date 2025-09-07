Troops of 12 Brigade, Operation MESA, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Hybrid Force, have foiled an insurgent logistics mission in Kogi State, neutralising a courier and seizing arms and other items....

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Friday, 5 September 2025, was based on credible intelligence. At about 1:00 a.m., troops staged an ambush along the Agbede–Adankolo Bridge axis, known locally as Mosalanci Boka, in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area — a route identified as a notorious supply corridor for violent extremists.

During the encounter, the troops neutralised the courier and recovered one AK-47 magazine loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a motorcycle used for transportation, and two mobile phones believed to contain crucial information about the insurgent network.

Military authorities said the ambush disrupted a key supply chain and weakened the group’s ability to sustain operations in the area.

The recovered phones are expected to aid ongoing intelligence efforts to track other members of the terror cell.

The Nigerian Army reiterated its resolve to sustain pressure on criminal elements threatening peace and security in Kogi State and across Nigeria.