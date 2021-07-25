The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Oba Adetunji disclosed this at his palace in Ibadan while exchanging views with some delegates who paid a visit to his palace.

Although, the monarch did not disclose the identity of the delegation who are to observe the proceedings, but he assured that those to observe would be in court unfailingly tomorrow Monday.

He said Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, reared children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the right to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.

The first class monarch stated that he is in constant touch with Yoruba prominent royal fathers, including Igboho royal crowns.

According to Oba Adetunji, students of Nigeria history may wish to be reminded that when some people during the period under reference chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo.

Oba Adetunji however urged the people to remain calm and law abiding as truth will prevail.