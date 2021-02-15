A minor road accident has occurred between a train and a truck loaded with animal feed at Jonathan Coker Railway Level Crossing, Abule Egba area of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, Lagos.

As a result of this, one of the front tyres has impeded the movement of the train. The air flow of the train has also been exhausted making the train to be stationary at this point.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation is currently making frantic efforts at moving the train using another vehicle.

This has caused vehicular traffic from Abule-Egba inward Iju-Road through Jonathan Coker to be at a stand still.

The Commissioner for Information, Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso has advised motorists to make use of alternative roads to connect their destination(s).