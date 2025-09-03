Tragedy struck in Enugu as a yet-to-be-ascertained number of family members and others were killed by a truck belonging to the Dangote Group...

The incident occurred at Four Corner, along Enugu-Port-Harcourt expressway, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state

A trending video displayed the accident, with onlookers lamenting the loss, while calling on the management of the company to adopt measures to curb the incessant road mishaps.

Recalled a trailer belonging to Dangote, some weeks back crushed the two legs of a young lady, Ruth Otabor, leading to her death over the weekend.

The deceased was a younger sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna. The driver of the truck reportedly had no driver’s licence.