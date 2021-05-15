Tragedy was averted on Saturday afternoon when a fuel tanker lost control and fell into a ditch at Ekulu-Bridge, Abakpa-Nike in Enugu East local government area of Enugu state.

Prompt rescue operations by Enugu State Emergency Agency (SEMA), Federal and state Fire Services who quickly arrived the accident scene to apply safety measures toward safeguarding lives and property.

The state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led the rescue operation team to the accident scene.

The Executive Secretary of the state Emergency Management Agency, Nkechi Eneh, confirmed one casualty, commended the residents for their cooperation with the efforts of the state authorities to arrest the situation.