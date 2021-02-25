Shop owners and traders at the Timber Market in the Marine Base axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, are already counting their losses as midnight fire destroy goods worth millions of naira.

It was learnt the fire started from the casket section of the market about midnight breaking into Thursday.

As at 7;35am, eyewitnesses say the inferno was still seen in some parts of the wood section.

One of the victims who preferred name not mentioned, said, “I was at home around 11:30pm to 12midnight when I was called that there was fire at market.

“I don’t know where to start from,” Ogbomma lamented as machines, industrial woods and finished products were completely consumed in the fire.