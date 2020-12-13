Traders at the Olorunda-Oyinlola market in the Festac area of the Amuow-Odofin local government are of Lagos State and the local government administration led by its chairman, Valentine Olawale Buraimoh, are up in arms against each other following the demolition of the market.

According to some of the traders who spoke to TVC News on the demolition of the market, the demolition came without notice to them by the local government.

They added that the market which was self developed based on the reasons adduced for its demolition by the local government administration faces the same issue as most parts of Festac and Amuwo-Odofin as a whole.

They said the demolition went ahead despite a save our soul message sent to the State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu.

The local government administration has however reacted to the issues raised by the traders by making available a notification letter dated 15th September 2020 from the office of the chairman where it informed the traders of the plan demolition and reconstruction of the market to meet the set standards by the State government.