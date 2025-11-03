The leadership of the Lagos Trade-Fair market have condemned the assault on the operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control during a routine sting operation to unravel counterfeit products lab. Oscar Paul, the representative of Traders in Trade Fair Lagos, spoke ca...

The leadership of the Lagos Trade-Fair market have condemned the assault on the operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control during a routine sting operation to unravel counterfeit products lab.

Oscar Paul, the representative of Traders in Trade Fair Lagos, spoke candidly to his fellow traders in a video obtained by TVC saying, “We are playing with our livelihood”.

Paul further condemned the actions of members of the market, urging them to desist from producing fake and unapproved products.

He said, “I’m really saddened about what happened inside this complex yesterday. There’s no way we cannot play with our son’s livehood.

“There’s no way we can stop any government agency from coming to this complex. Before we know it people started throwing stones at them and that was the essence of the tear gas no the waring gun they shot in the air.”

Paul expressed profound apology to NAFDAC, reaffirming commitment to engaging in peaceful dialogue with the agency.

“Some people are forming group to fight against them but don’t worry, we will use y’all as scape goat.

“Please, if you are changing expiry date on products, desist from it from now on.

“We are going to engage NAFDAC in every way possible in order to apologise for the unfortunate incident.”

TVC previously reported that the NAFDAC confiscated more than ₦170 million worth of harmful cosmetics during raids in Abuja, shutting down multiple outlets selling banned and unregistered products.

According to a statement from the agency, it sealed eight cosmetics shops in Wuse Market and two Chinese supermarkets located in the Jabi District. The stores were accused of distributing expired, unregistered, and harmful cosmetic products, aphrodisiacs, and aesthetic medicines.