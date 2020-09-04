Nigeria and Ghana are considering the establishment of a business council, as well as a joint ministerial committee as part of efforts to address some of the disputes facing both countries.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Ado has also assured the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila of the readiness of his government to consider all resolutions reached at the ‘Legislative Diplomacy’ Bilateral Meeting’ between both countries.

The Ghananian President gave the assurance when the Speaker of Ghana’s parliament, Mike Oquaye, led his Nigerian counterpart on a courtesy visit to Ghana’s Presidential Jubilee House, in Accra.

The legislative diplomacy dialogue became imperative as the parliaments of the two countries sought modalities to resolve challenges and provide an enabling business environment for foreign traders including Nigerians doing business in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said the request or a review of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act , to make for certain concessions, is in order.

The Ghanaian President, also suggested the setting up of a joint ministerial committee between the two countries that will “shepherd” issues between his country and Nigeria.