Former Chelsea midfielder Eddie Newton has been appointed Trabzonspor’s permanent manager after winning the Turkish Cup as their caretaker boss.

Mr Newton, won both of his matches in temporary charge and delivered the club’s first trophy in a decade when they beat Alanyaspor 2-0 on Wednesday.

He spent eight years as a Chelsea coach and was twice assistant manager.

After a distinguished playing career with Chelsea, Newton served his apprenticeship in management as an assistant under Roberto di Matteo when the Blues won the Champions League and FA Cup in 2012.