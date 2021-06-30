Tottenham Hotspurs have appointed former Wolves boss, Nuno Espirito Sancho as manager on a two year deal.

The former Wolves boss has signed a two-year deal with the north London club bringing an end to their long-running search for Jose Mourinho’s successor.

Spurs’ new managing director of football Fabio Paratici has led the club’s search for a new permanent head coach and close the deal as he flew into London for the first time on Tuesday.

The Spurs hierarchy have held talks with Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Julen Lopetegui since the end of the Premier League season.

Santo was not a candidate when he left Wolves at the end of the season as Spurs pursued other targets, but emerged as the leading contender in the last week.

Advertisement

The Portuguese brought Wolves into the Premier League in 2018 and established them as a top-half side – twice finishing seventh – until last season, when they ended 13th.