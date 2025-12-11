The Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, will confer the title of Zegébar-U-Tiv on, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his wife, Martina Nentawe Yilwatda.

This was contained in a Press Statement by the Yilwatda family of Dungung in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The couple according to the Statement will be conferred with the title of Zegébar-U-Tiv by His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, the Tor Tiv, in the presence of the Tiv Traditional Council.

The honour recognises their contributions to national unity, social harmony and community development.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, 13 December 2025, at the J.S. Tarka Stadium in Gboko, Benue State—one of Tivland’s most iconic cultural venues.

A grand reception will follow immediately after the conferment.

For many across Plateau and Benue States, the title carries deep symbolic meaning.

It reflects the historic bond between the two communities, reinforced by shared values, mutual respect and longstanding cultural ties.

Prof. Nentawe’s close relationship with the Tiv nation, as well as his reputation as a bridge-builder and advocate of peaceful coexistence, has strengthened these ties across the Middle Belt.

Dr. Martina Yilwatda, widely respected for her work in education, gender empowerment and public health, is being recognised for her humanitarian efforts and commitment to supporting families and vulnerable groups.

The Yilwatda family has invited friends, traditional rulers, political associates, and well-wishers from within and outside Nigeria to join in celebrating what is described as a significant and historic milestone.

The event is expected to feature a colourful display of Tiv culture and a dignified celebration of leadership and unity.