A video showing Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, expressing admiration for Seoul’s urban infrastructure in South Korea has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians. The footage, which circulated widely on social media, captured the minister gesturing at aspects of the South Korean capital’s transportation and urban infrastructure during an…...

A video showing Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, expressing admiration for Seoul’s urban infrastructure in South Korea has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, captured the minister gesturing at aspects of the South Korean capital’s transportation and urban infrastructure during an official visit to the country.

While some social media users viewed the minister’s reaction as an acknowledgement of what is possible through long-term planning and investment, others criticised it as an uncomfortable reminder of Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

TVC News Online reports that Odumegwu-Ojukwu was in Seoul to participate in the inaugural Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where she advocated stronger cooperation between African countries and South Korea.

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Speaking at the gathering, the minister said Africa and South Korea must move beyond conventional trade ties and build partnerships capable of delivering sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The meeting brought together foreign ministers and senior government officials from about 50 African countries and was organised as a follow-up to the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit hosted by South Korea in 2024.

Her visit also coincided with South Korea’s commitment to deepen economic engagement with Africa, including plans to provide $10 billion in development financing and $14 billion in export support to the continent by 2030.

However, online discussions were dominated by the viral video, with critics drawing comparisons between South Korea’s modern infrastructure and Nigeria’s development challenges.

Several commentators pointed to South Korea’s rapid transformation from a developing nation in the 1960s to one of the world’s leading industrial and technological economies, arguing that Nigeria’s leaders should pursue similar long-term development goals.

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Others defended the minister, saying there was nothing wrong with appreciating successful infrastructure projects and learning from countries that have achieved significant economic and urban development.

An X user, @AgbarajiMykel, said: “Why can’t it be replicated here? This thing no dey clear me o.”

Meanwhile, @davidtalks772 said: “Not here in defence of any quantity, but we have this road infrastructure in Central Areas in FCT.”

@Pelumiiislt, while advising the minister, wrote: “Yes, thank you very much, Mrs. We need this in our country, and we need to build our country ourselves, not with the help of foreign builders. But Nigerian building contractors.”

Also reiterating the efforts of the FCT administration in making Nigeria’s capital a city to behold, another X user, @VenturesRainbow, wrote: “This is the reason why the FCT minister (Wike) is working tirelessly to ensuring (sic) that Abuja becomes a world-class city by 2031 when Jagaban’s tenure ends.”