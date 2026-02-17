The African Footballer of the Year award is an award presented annually to the best African footballer, and it has been conferred by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 1992. Over the years, the award has crowned players who not only excelled at club level but also carried the pri...

The African Footballer of the Year award is an award presented annually to the best African footballer, and it has been conferred by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 1992.

Over the years, the award has crowned players who not only excelled at club level but also carried the pride of their nations on the continental stage.

From George Weah to Samuel Eto’o, from Didier Drogba to Yaya Touré, the honour has always favoured footballers with great impact in football games.

As African players continue to shine across Europe, Asia, and international tournaments, the race for the next African Footballer of the Year is shaping up to be fiercely competitive.

Goals, assists, trophies, and iconic performances all matter, but narrative and timing often prove decisive.

Based on recent form, international achievements, and overall influence, here are the top five candidates most likely to claim the next African Footballer of the Year award.

1. Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané occupies a unique place in African football history. His crowning achievement, leading Senegal to their first-ever AFCON title, remains one of the most iconic moments in the continent’s modern football narrative. That triumph elevated Mané from a world-class footballer to a national legend.

His candidacy this year is also strengthened significantly by continental success. As a central figure in Senegal’s AFCON 2025 triumph and winning the Player of the Tournament award, he once again demonstrated leadership and composure under immense pressure. Major international tournaments often influence African Footballer of the Year voting, and leading one’s nation to glory carries tremendous weight.

Mané’s legacy already places him among Africa’s modern greats, but what distinguishes him is sustained relevance. Even as younger stars rise, he remains decisive in critical moments. His leadership for Senegal extends beyond goals, he inspires belief, sets the tempo, and delivers when it matters most.

2. Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi won the last African Player of the Year after his success with Paris St. Germain in Europe and his efforts in bringing Morocco to relevance, Hakimi stands out as one of the most complete African footballers of his generation, regardless of position. As a modern full-back, he blends pace, intelligence, creativity, and defensive awareness in a way few players in world football can match. His influence stretches far beyond traditional defensive duties.

At Paris Saint-Germain, he plays a crucial role in both attacking build-up and defensive transitions. His overlapping runs, precise crosses, and ability to score in crucial moments make him a constant threat. Unlike many defenders, Hakimi consistently delivers goal contributions, which strengthens his case for an individual award typically dominated by attackers.

Internationally, Hakimi has been a pillar of Morocco’s recent success. His performances in major tournaments led the country to the final in AFCON 2025, but they lost to Senegal. His iconic status, discipline, resilience, and tactical intelligence makes him one of the favorites for the award.

3. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen remains one of the most complete strikers in world football. His blend of explosive pace, aerial dominance, aggressive pressing, and clinical finishing makes him a nightmare for defenders across Europe. Even after his historic league triumph with Napoli in Italy, he has continued to prove that his success was not a one-season wonder but the mark of a forward entering his prime.

Besides club football, Osimhen, one of Nigeria’s richest footballers, is central to Nigeria’s ambitions on the international stage. He scores goals, changes the tempo of matches. His willingness to press defenders relentlessly and attack crosses with fearless conviction elevates teammates around him. If his current form translates into silverware or decisive continental performances, he could reclaim Africa’s top individual honor.

4. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah’s consistency is almost unmatched in African football history. Year after year, he produces elite numbers in one of the world’s most competitive leagues. While many players experience peaks and dips, Salah’s baseline performance remains world-class.

What separates Salah from many contenders is his durability and consistency. While other players experience peaks and dips, Salah maintains elite output across multiple seasons, often carrying Liverpool during transitional periods. That sustained excellence in the English Premier League is why he continues to impress CAF voters.

At international level, Salah remains Egypt’s talisman. Although major tournament success has eluded him in recent years, his influence on the national team is undeniable. He carries the hopes of a football-mad nation and consistently produces in qualifiers and major competitions. He carries Egypt’s hopes in major tournaments and remains Liverpool’s primary attacking catalyst. His ability to score, create, and influence games in high-pressure European nights strengthens his candidacy every season. Voters often value sustained excellence, and Salah embodies it.

5. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman’s rise has been one of the most compelling stories in recent African football. Once viewed as a talented but inconsistent winger, he has transformed into a decisive attacker capable of producing unforgettable moments on the biggest stages. His performances for Atalanta, particularly in European competitions, have redefined his career trajectory.

Now at Atlético Madrid, one of the biggest and most competitive clubs in world football, Lookman’s profile is poised to rise even further, with a larger stage amplifying both his performances and global recognition.

Lookman thrives in high-pressure situations, and he has delivered goals in finals, knockout matches, and decisive league fixtures, exactly the kind of moments CAF voters remember. For Nigeria, Lookman offers balance and composure in the final third. His ability to combine with his teammates also makes him invaluable in tournament football.

Conclusion

The African Footballer of the Year award is rarely decided by numbers alone. Voters typically weigh four major elements: continental tournament impact, club silverware, individual statistics, and overall influence in decisive matches. This year’s race reflects that balance perfectly.

Osimhen and Lookman represent Nigeria’s attacking firepower. Salah continues to embody elite consistency. Hakimi offers defensive excellence rarely seen at such attacking levels. Mané carries the weight of continental glory.

In a season where both club dominance and AFCON success shape the narrative, the eventual winner will likely be the player who combines decisive moments with sustained excellence.