Nigeria’s vibrant youth culture continues to shape the country’s language, with fresh slangs emerging from music, social media, movies, and street culture every year.

In 2025, several phrases went viral, capturing the humour, creativity, and mood of the nation.

These expressions not only entertained but also reflected the energy and pulse of Nigeria’s streets and online spaces.

Here are 16 Nigerian slangs that trended in 2025:

1. Ganusi

A lighthearted way of seeking permission to be involved in something or associated with a situation.

2. Achalugo

Inspired by the movie Love from Two Worlds, this slang refers to a beautiful lady a guy intends to spend time and money on. Igbo term meaning “God’s treasure” or a beautiful, favored person.

3. Labubu

Top-searched; trendy term for quirky, cute chaos or a viral toy craze. It is also used to describe big or free-flowing clothes, Labubu trended alongside Ankara pants in mid-2025.

4. Clock It

This phrase is often used to show agreement or to call out something obvious.

5. Sope Purrr

A playful way of expressing excitement or admiration, often used when something is impressive or stylish.

6. Nepo vs Lapo Baby

Nepo Baby refers to privileged or trust-fund kids, while Lapo Baby describes kids from average or less wealthy families.

7. Shayla

Used affectionately by men to refer to a lady they like or admire.

8. Cooked

Indicates that someone is badly messed up or mentally exhausted.

9. Ate

Used to praise someone for doing something exceptionally well.

10. No Cap

A simple way of saying “No problem” or expressing honesty.

11. Kundusi

This slang originated when MC Oluomo, President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, mispronounced “kudos” as “kundusi” while commending union members in the Federal Capital Territory.

12. Chakam

Used to emphasise record-keeping or taking screenshots of something as proof for future reference.

13. If e reach your turn

A sarcastic way of warning someone not to do something or behave in a particular way.

14. Everywhere Go First Blurr

Commonly used to express disappointment or heartbreak, this phrase gained traction on social media memes in 2025.

15. Take Ham Play

Used to emphasise the importance of an issue or statement, often appearing in memes and online commentary.

16. Gadus

Viral from a roadside tease of a guy named Abdulgafar Saad; expresses disbelief or “isn’t that [person]?” for absurd situations. E.g., “No be Gadus be this?”

The year saw Nigerian youth continue to innovate with language, creating slangs that spread rapidly through TikTok, Instagram, Twitter (X), and music.

Many of these expressions highlight everyday experiences, humour, and social commentary, showing how language evolves with culture and creativity in real time.