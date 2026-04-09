Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has been named Infrastructure Governor of the Year by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in recognition of his administration’s urban renewal and infrastructure development initiatives. The award was presented during the second edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards held at the NAF Conference…...

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has been named Infrastructure Governor of the Year by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in recognition of his administration’s urban renewal and infrastructure development initiatives.

The award was presented during the second edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed the development in a statement on Wednesday, noting that BON acknowledged what it described as Zamfara State’s transformative achievements in infrastructure under Lawal’s leadership.

According to the statement, the recognition reflects progress recorded in the state’s urban renewal projects, particularly efforts aimed at modernising the capital city, Gusau.

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“The selection committee cited numerous reasons for awarding Governor Dauda Lawal, notably his significant progress across sectors, particularly for transforming Gusau into a modern State Capital,” the statement read.

It added that the state had witnessed major developments across key sectors, including the construction of a modern international airport and improvements in health and education infrastructure.

“Zamfara has witnessed unprecedented achievements under Governor Dauda Lawal, including the historic construction of a modern International Airport in the State.

“Apart from urban renewal projects, as well as the construction and outfitting of General Hospitals, Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has built, refurbished, and equipped over 800 schools across the 14 local government areas of the State,” the statement said.

The statement further explained that the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards were organised by BON, the umbrella body for public and private broadcasters in the country, which was established in 1973 to promote the interests of the broadcasting industry and uphold high standards in media practice.

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“The organisation conducted a thorough months-long selection process aimed at recognising professional excellence and raising standards for media practice across Nigeria,” the statement added.

According to the organisers, the awards selection committee was chaired by Dr Danladi Bako, a former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and included veterans in the media industry as well as representatives from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the NBC.

Other prominent Nigerians honoured at the event included the governors of Cross River and Kaduna states, Bassey Otu and Uba Sani respectively, as well as the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Media executive John Momoh, the late banker Herbert Wigwe, Abubakar Jijiwa and Sa’a Ibrahim were also among recipients at the 2026 Nigeria Broadcasting Awards.

The statement said the recognition would further motivate Lawal’s administration to intensify its efforts in rebuilding and developing Zamfara State.