Prominent Niger Delta figure Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, commending his leadership style and achievements.

Speaking during the Amaseikumor Festival in Oporoza, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Tompolo also expressed confidence that suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, would soon be reinstated.

Though not a politician, Tompolo wields significant influence across the Niger Delta.

During the 2023 presidential campaign, President Tinubu made a symbolic visit to Oporoza to seek his endorsement.

Two years into the Tinubu administration, Tompolo’s backing remains unwavering, stating that the President has earned the right to a second term.

Addressing the political tensions in Rivers State, Tompolo — a respected Ijaw leader — assured that Governor Fubara, an Ijaw son, would be reinstated shortly, describing it as both possible and imminent.

Tompolo participated fully in the vibrant Amaseikumor Festival, where thousands gathered in Oporoza from across the Gbaramatu Kingdom to pray for the Ijaw nation, as well as for peace and unity across Nigeria.

Their prayers come at a critical moment, amid rising tensions over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) recent delineation exercise affecting Warri Federal Constituency.