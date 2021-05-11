Tipper drivers have blocked major roads in Akure, the Ondo state capital. They are protesting the burning of one of the trucks of their colleagues by commercial motorcyclists last Friday.

They had earlier protested on Saturday to vent their anger against the conduct of the Okada riders.

The commercial motorcyclists were angered by the death of a colleague and a passenger, who ran into a faulty truck parked in the area on Friday evening.

The rider and the passenger died instantly and this infuriated the motorcyclists, who set the truck on fire.

Their action has caused traffic snarl in many areas in Akure.