Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s macroeconomic reforms have strengthened Nigeria’s health sector revitalisation drive by enabling states to adopt a harmonised, well-funded, and carefully monitored implementation approach.

Professor Pate stated this while addressing World Bank President, Mr Ajay Banga, and global health leaders at the inaugural meeting of the World Bank’s Health Works Leaders Coalition, held on the sidelines of the 2025 World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C.

He revealed that over 70,000 Nigerian health workers have been retrained, 20 million citizens enrolled under health insurance schemes, and more than 80 million new visits recorded at 8,500 newly revitalised health facilities across the country in the first half of 2025.

The minister added that more progress is expected as the government deepens reforms aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare and improving health outcomes nationwide.