President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is building strong foundations for sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said.

The Minister made the remarks on Thursday when he received members of the Grassroots Advocacy for Tinubu (GAT) 2027 on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to Idris, the administration has taken bold and sometimes difficult decisions to place Nigeria on a more sustainable path, with early signs of recovery already visible across key sectors of the economy.

“These steps were taken to stabilise the economy and restore confidence,” he said.

“What we are seeing today is the foundations of long-term growth and shared prosperity.”

The Minister urged Nigerians to protect the country’s improving economic outlook through unity, responsible communication, and collective support for national policies.

He warned that distorted narratives can harm investor confidence and slow development.

“We must speak positively and truthfully about Nigeria,” he said.

“When we project stability and unity, we attract investment and create opportunities for our people.”

Idris commended GAT 2027 for its civic engagement and willingness to support accurate public information.

He welcomed the group’s proposal for collaboration with the Ministry in public enlightenment, youth engagement, and strategic communication.

“Advocacy groups play an important role in helping government policies reach the grassroots,” he said, adding that “effective communication is essential to national stability and development.”

The Minister also reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria works for all citizens, regardless of religion or background, stressing that national cohesion remains central to the administration’s vision.

Professor Ochugudu Achoda Ipuele, GAT 2027 National Coordinator, said the group visited the Ministry to brief the Minister on its activities and demonstrate solidarity with his mandate to inform Nigerians and clarify government policies.

“We are here to solidarise with you on the mandate you have for Nigeria, which is to inform the country, clarify government policies, and take information to the grassroots,” he said.

Ipuele added that GAT 2027 is committed to supporting President Tinubu’s policies by countering false narratives, particularly during election periods, and by engaging young people.

“This group is poised to respond in real time to false or misleading information in the public space and to engage the youth, so that as we approach 2027, the Renewed Hope agenda continues with even more programmes for the country,” he stated.