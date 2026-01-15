The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has paid tribute to fallen soldiers and serving members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, praising their courage and commitment to the unity and security of the country, saying that their sacrifices will never be forgotten. The Remembrance Day ceremony, held at the...

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has paid tribute to fallen soldiers and serving members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, praising their courage and commitment to the unity and security of the country, saying that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The Remembrance Day ceremony, held at the Haliru Abdu Stadium, was marked by wreath-laying, prayers and reflections in honour of fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price for Nigeria’s peace and unity.

Governor Idris described the day as one of reflection and gratitude, assuring families of fallen heroes that their sacrifices would never be forgotten. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of serving and retired military personnel, as well as support for widows, veterans and officers’ families.

In a major show of solidarity, Governor Idris announced a ₦30 million donation — ₦10 million each — to the Widows Association, Officers’ Wives Association and serving personnel. Earlier, the Kebbi State

The government donated ₦50 million to the Nigerian Legion, while the Governor personally contributed an additional ₦10 million, alongside donations from well-wishers and traditional institutions, amounting to over 80 million naira raised.

For many widows present, the ceremony was more than a ritual of remembrance. It was a reminder of loss — but also a renewed hope that empowerment through skills and opportunity could help them rebuild their lives and honour the memories of those they lost.