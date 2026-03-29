The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has celebrated President Bola Tinubu on his 74th birthday, describing him as a defining figure, a talent developer, and a mentor to a new generation of leaders. In a congratulatory message signed by his spokesperson, Bode Durojaiye,…...

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has celebrated President Bola Tinubu on his 74th birthday, describing him as a defining figure, a talent developer, and a mentor to a new generation of leaders.

In a congratulatory message signed by his spokesperson, Bode Durojaiye, Alaafin expressed that Tinubu’s political story is a phenomenon worth studying, adding that despite a Fourth Republic littered with fallen giants and broken alliances, President Tinubu ” stands out not just for surviving, but for building Nigeria’s most enduring political machine.”

Alaafin extolled his devotion to public service and his rare capacity for enduring dedication to the national cause.

Alaafin said, “Tinubu is not flawless, and he might not be universally loved. But his political story is a phenomenon worth studying. In a democracy where many fade after one term, he has remained relevant for a quarter of a century. That endurance is no accident. It is proof that leadership, when matched with vision and structure, can outlast storms.

“In contemporary Nigerian history, the President is recognised for his resilience, political acumen, and efforts toward national transformation.”

“President Tinubu’s story is not just political history; it is a study in structure, loyalty, and resilience. In a Fourth Republic where many political “giants” rose and fell quickly, Tinubu has been the constant, more like the builder whose network has outlived terms, quarrels, and federal pressure.”

As a former governor of Lagos State, Senator for Lagos West and the 16th President of Nigeria since 2023, the Royal Father pointed out that President Tinubu’s bold reforms aimed at economic stability, including efforts to improve fiscal discipline, reduce debt servicing, and increase government revenue and roads rehabilitation designed to stimulate commerce, among others, were laudable and worthy of mentioning.

“He is indeed an audacious, visionary leader and a Statesman reputed for his commitment to democracy, having championed democratic ideals throughout his career, from his activism against military rule to his current presidency.

“As the President marks this milestone, his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda will reshape Nigeria’s global identity and set the nation on a steady path to prosperity,” Alaafin concluded.