President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives, requesting approval for an additional $347 million to the federal government’s 2025-2026 Borrowing Plan.

In the letter read by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, the President through the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said an additional $47 million is needed for the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project which rose from $700 million to $747 million dollars.

The request has been referred to the joint committee on finance, Aids, loans, and debt management for further legislative action.