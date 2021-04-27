The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to do more in uniting the nation despite the challenges confronting it.
He made the call during an interview with the State house Correspondent in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence.
UPDATE: APC @OfficialAPCNg national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu visits President Muhammadu Buhari, urges Nigerians to shun tribalism, religious differences.@AsiwajuTinubu @MBuhari @NGRPresident @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/o3ZKx3UrM0
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 27, 2021
