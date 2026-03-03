Barring any last-minute change, Olatunji Disu will tomorrow formally assume office as Nigeria’s 23rd Inspector-General of Police following his endorsement by the Nigeria Police Council (NPC). The Council, chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, unanimously approved Disu’s appointment at a brief ...

The Council, chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, unanimously approved Disu’s appointment at a brief but decisive meeting held at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The session, which lasted less than 30 minutes, paved the way for his swearing-in before the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the ceremony would precede the FEC meeting.

The Council’s decision aligns with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, which require it to consider and clear any appointment of an Inspector-General of Police.

The NPC comprises the President as chairman, the 36 state governors, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said members scrutinised Disu’s track record before giving their nod.

“At the deliberations, we went through his records, his performance in office and his recommendations, and the Council was glad to approve the recommendations for him to be appointed the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

AbdulRazaq noted that expectations are high, especially amid renewed national debate over state policing.

“He has his work cut out for him, especially in this age of talks about state police now. The challenges are there; he’s been through it. He did a major assignment with the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), so he has a record to show that he can perform.

“There is great expectation from the 36 states and the FCT, which he has to organise. We wish him all the best and we look forward to working with him,” he added.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also spoke glowingly of the acting police chief, recalling his tenure as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos between 2015 and 2021, a period widely credited with strengthening crime control in the state.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, described the appointment as well deserved, citing Disu’s “excellent career record.”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, praised Disu’s professionalism, recalling his service in Rivers State as Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department and as head of the anti-kidnapping unit between 2014 and 2015.

Disu later served as Commissioner of Police in the FCT Command during Wike’s tenure as minister. Wike commended his efficiency as a crime fighter and his strategic handling of security concerns in the territory.

Also present at the meeting were Vice President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack; Police Affairs Minister, Ibrahim Geidam; and Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Governors in attendance included Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) and Peter Mbah (Enugu), alongside deputy governors from Kogi and Delta states.

Yesterday’s clearance followed last week’s resignation of former Inspector-General, Kayode Egbetokun. The Presidency had indicated that the Police Council would be convened to formally consider Disu’s appointment.

Disu, 59, has been serving in an acting capacity since Wednesday. With the Council’s endorsement secured, his confirmation now shifts from procedure to ceremony,and from acting to substantive leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.