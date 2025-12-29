President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conveyed his condolences to world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua after a fatal road accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway that resulted in two deaths and left the boxer injured. The President, in a statement shared on Monday through his verified X acco...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conveyed his condolences to world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua after a fatal road accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway that resulted in two deaths and left the boxer injured.

The President, in a statement shared on Monday through his verified X account, @officialABAT, described the incident as a devastating loss that has cast “a deep shadow on this season,” while commiserating with Joshua and the families of the victims.

“I extend my deep sympathies to you following the tragic accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two precious lives and caused you injuries,” Tinubu wrote.

He noted that his thoughts were with Joshua and his family as they cope with the emotional toll of the tragedy.

President Tinubu also acknowledged Joshua’s personal qualities and achievements, portraying him as an athlete whose courage, discipline and steadfast love for Nigeria have earned him widespread admiration and national pride.

“In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny,” the President said, calling for unity and compassion during the period of mourning.

He further offered prayers for Joshua’s quick recovery and for eternal rest for the deceased.

“May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed,” Tinubu added.

Anthony Joshua, a former unified heavyweight champion with Nigerian heritage, is regarded as one of Nigeria’s most prominent sports personalities on the global stage, and the accident has prompted widespread expressions of sympathy from fans and public figures across the country and beyond.