President Bola Tinubu has submitted the names of three ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the submission while presiding over Wednesday’s plenary session, closely monitored by TVC News.

The nominees are Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Ayodele Oke.

“The list contains three names for now. I am sure others will follow,” Akpabio said after reading the letter from Tinubu.

This is the first step in the President Tinubu ambassadorial appointment so far since he assumed office in 2023.

Details of their portfolio have not been publicised as the nominees awaits senate confirmation.

