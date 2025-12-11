President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday forwarded the 2026/2028 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper to the National Assembly for review and approval. The president’s request was formally presented during plenary by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who read the letter to lawmaker...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday forwarded the 2026/2028 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper to the National Assembly for review and approval.

The president’s request was formally presented during plenary by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who read the letter to lawmakers.

The letter, titled “Submission of the FGN 2026 to 2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper,” reads in part, “It is with pleasure that I forward the 2026-2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF and FSP) for the kind consideration and approval of the Distinguished Senate.

“The 2026-2028 MTEF and FSP were approved during the Federal Executive Council meeting of December 3rd, 2025.

“As the 2026 budget of the Federal Government will be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved 2026-2028 MTEF and FSP, I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious legislative action on the submission.”