The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has saluted Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola as he turns 66.

Tinubu in a press statement signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, in Lagos said the governor has shown that the welfare and wellbeing of the people ought to be the raison d’etre of any government with his quiet revolution even in the face of little resources.

He added that the Osun State government has taken this guiding principle as an article of faith with the way Governor Oyetola has governed over the last two years.

He has demonstrated his financial ingenuity and administrative expertise.

With little, the governor has done much.

He is quietly but effectively making the difference in the lives of the people of the state.

Governor Oyetola’s giant strides according to the APC leader in all sectors ranging from the economy, provision of infrastructure and the environment to health, security, justice and law are particularly remarkable.

He said his performance is a dividend of continuity by building on the foundation laid by his predecessors, particularly by immediate-past governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Oyetola according to Tinubu has prioritized economic development and industrialization.

Oyetola has placed Osun on the pedestal of economic stability, rejuvenation and prosperity.

The icing on the cake according to the APC leader is the recent inauguration of the construction of an international trade center and inland port in Dagbolu, aimed at turning the area into the industrial hub of the state and South-west, and taking maximum advantage of the train infrastructure.

This excellent achievement is hardly surprising giving the governor’s distinguished background as an insurance guru and his successful career in the private sector.

Tinubu expressed the appreciation of the APC to the governor for making the party proud.

He prayed Allah to continue to imbie the Omluabi spirit which the governor has consistently shown as his distinguishing trait from reactionary elements and to grant him long life in good health and wisdom.