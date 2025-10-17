President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received Mr Massad Boulos, Senior Adviser to United States President Donald Trump on Arab and African Affairs....

During the meeting, discussions centred on strengthening bilateral relations, exploring new investment opportunities, and enhancing cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, particularly in trade, infrastructure, and energy.

Mr Boulos commended President Tinubu’s economic reforms and expressed confidence in Nigeria’s potential as a key investment destination in Africa.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening international partnerships that drive sustainable growth, create jobs, and promote regional stability.