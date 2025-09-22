President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading a transformative agenda in Nigeria’s road infrastructure, introducing innovative construction standards and prioritising the revitalization of the national road network to boost sustainable economic prosperity. This was highlighted by the Honourable Minister ...

Senator Umahi praised President Tinubu’s commitment to quality and longevity in road construction, describing road and bridge infrastructure as critical drivers of Nigeria’s GDP growth.

The Minister noted that the President’s decision to fast-track the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project is backed by substantial funding, with 30% of the N761 billion total cost already disbursed to contractors.

“The sections awarded cover a total of 190 kilometers, with an investment that ensures roads will last between 50 to 100 years — a marked departure from previous projects that deteriorated within a decade,” he explained.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work on the Abuja-Lokoja road, particularly commending GRB Construction Co. Nigeria Limited, an indigenous contractor, for exemplary performance on the Zuba-Abaji segment.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to promoting local contractors under the ‘Nigeria First’ policy, emphasizing that President Tinubu is keen to empower indigenous firms in national infrastructure development.

Similarly, the ongoing NNPC project on the Abuja-Lokoja route, managed by Trucrete, received commendations for quality.

However, the Minister urged an accelerated pace of work and hinted at imminent additional funding, reflecting the government’s resolve to meet completion milestones.

Minister of State for Works, Rt Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, joined in praising the President’s dedication to the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road, underscoring its potential to significantly ease travel time and reduce congestion.

He thanked the Minister of Works for his expert supervision, noting frequent site visits and active oversight to ensure timely delivery.

The inspection tour included reviews of several critical projects:

Completion of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road Section II (72.08km) by Infiouest International Limited

Reconstruction of Abuja-Lokoja Road (22.2km) by JRB Construction Co. Limited

Flood mitigation works with culverts and drains in North Central Zone by Sadogi Nigeria Limited (3km)

Rehabilitation of Abuja-Lokoja Section A4 by Venus Construction Co. Ltd (3km)

Reconstruction of Kotonkarfe-Abaji Road (47.86km) by Trucrete

Dualization of Abuja-Lokoja Highway Section III (50.8km) by Geld Limited/Triacta Nigeria Ltd

Dualization of Lokoja-Benin Road Section I (59.1km) by CGC Nigeria Limited

Director of Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr. Clement Ogbuagu, along with federal engineers, also participated in the project reviews, providing technical insights into the ongoing works.

The Federal Ministry of Works reiterated that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria’s road construction projects are designed with durability and innovation at the core, promising a lasting legacy for future generations and a robust foundation for Nigeria’s economic advancement.