President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of the late Hajiya Umma, mother of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai. Umma’s death was announced on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, who shared a post on his X handle mourning her death around 4:40 p.m.…...

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of the late Hajiya Umma, mother of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai.

Umma’s death was announced on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, who shared a post on his X handle mourning her death around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

According to the family, she passed away today in Cairo after an illness.

In a Friday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described Umma as a mother who lived a remarkable life and raised children and grandchildren who have contributed greatly to our nation.

Tinubu offered prayers and condolences to the El-Rufai family

The President said, “Nasir, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Umma, which happened today in Cairo. As someone who had also lost an old mother, I share in your grief. I understand the depth of your loss.

“Losing a mother is a pain unlike any other. I know that no words can fully ease your sorrow, but I pray that the memories of her love, wisdom, and guidance bring you comfort in the days ahead. I also hope you find strength in the remarkable life she lived and the values she instilled in the entire family.”

Tinubu added, “As firm believers in Allah, we are convinced that she has played her part in this world as laid out for her by the Almighty and has gone back to her maker.

“I join family, friends, and well-wishers in mourning with you. May Allah grant your dear mother Aljannah Firdaus.”