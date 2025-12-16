President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing him as a dedicated and selfless public servant whose contributions left a lasting impact on the state and the nation. In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing him as a dedicated and selfless public servant whose contributions left a lasting impact on the state and the nation.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Douye Diri, the late deputy governor’s family, including his wife, Mrs. Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, and their children, as well as friends, colleagues, and associates who worked closely with him.

President Tinubu highlighted Ewhrudjakpo’s distinguished career, recalling his tenure as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Bayelsa State and later as Senator representing Bayelsa West.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Govt Announces Death of Deputy Gov Ewhrudjakpo

He noted that the late deputy governor’s leadership and commitment were evident in the infrastructure projects he oversaw and his active role in lawmaking and policy formulation at the National Assembly.

The President urged the people and government of Bayelsa State to honor and preserve Ewhrudjakpo’s legacy, which he said has left a lasting imprint on the state’s development.

He prayed for the repose of the late deputy governor’s soul and called on God to grant strength and comfort to his family, the government, and the people of Bayelsa during this difficult period.