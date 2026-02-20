President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Chief of Naval Operations of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, who passed away on February 19, 2026, after a protracted illness. In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy,...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Chief of Naval Operations of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, who passed away on February 19, 2026, after a protracted illness.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President extended condolences to the family of the late officer, as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Navy and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

President Tinubu described the passing of Rear Admiral Katagum as a significant loss to the military and the country, noting that his vast experience and professional contributions strengthened the operational capacity of the Navy and the Armed Forces at large.

The late senior officer held several strategic positions during his career, including Director of the Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre (PC4) and Chief of Intelligence of the Nigerian Navy. In November last year, he was appointed Chief of Naval Operations, a role considered central to the Navy’s operational effectiveness.

The President commended the deceased for his valour, leadership, and steadfast dedication to duty, adding that he mentored a generation of officers and played a key role in advancing Nigeria’s maritime security architecture.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant Rear Admiral Katagum eternal rest and comfort his family, colleagues, and comrades in the Armed Forces during this period of mourning.