The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has approved a sweeping redeployment of 65 Rear Admirals to strategic positions across the Nigerian Navy, Defence Headquarters, and Tri-Service Institutions, marking one of the most extensive reshuffles in recent years. The large-scale post...

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has approved a sweeping redeployment of 65 Rear Admirals to strategic positions across the Nigerian Navy, Defence Headquarters, and Tri-Service Institutions, marking one of the most extensive reshuffles in recent years.

The large-scale postings, announced on October 30, 2025, reflect the Navy’s renewed commitment to operational efficiency and institutional reform under Vice Admiral Abbas, the 23rd indigenous Chief of the Naval Staff.

A statement issued by the Director of Information, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, said the new appointments cover key areas including logistics, operations, training, engineering, administration, and research—aimed at enhancing the Navy’s overall effectiveness and readiness.

Among the notable appointments, Rear Admiral Suleiman Abdullahi has been moved from Defence Headquarters to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Logistics, while Rear Admiral Kasim Bushi assumes the role of Executive Director at the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION).

Rear Admiral Suleiman Dahun becomes Director of Defence Cooperation at Defence Headquarters, and Rear Admiral Anenechukwu Ezenma takes over as Director of Lessons Learnt. Rear Admiral Samuel Ngatuwa has been appointed Director of Project Management at the Defence Headquarters.

In other key changes, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed is now Commandant of the National Defence College, and Rear Admiral Musa Katagum has been named Chief of Operations at Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Fredrick Damtong becomes Chief of Naval Engineering, while Rear Admiral Abdul-Rasheed Haruna was appointed Chief of Training. Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim now serves as Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited (NHL).

Rear Admiral Sunday Oyegade has been posted to the Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Logistics, and Rear Admiral Gideon Kachim has taken up the role of Chief of Defence Administration.

Rear Admiral Jonathan Mamman becomes Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Kehinde Odubanjo was appointed Director-General of the Defence Research and Development Bureau.

Others include Rear Admiral John Okeke, now Chief of Defence Civil-Military Cooperation; Rear Admiral Abolade Ogunleye, Chief of Defence Training; and Rear Admiral Olatunde Olodude, Chief of Policy and Plans at Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi becomes Chief of Naval Transformation, and Rear Admiral Peter Zakaria takes over as Executive Director of Administration and Human Resources, Navy Holdings Limited.

Additional postings saw Rear Admiral Olufemi Adeleke appointed Director of Cyber Security at the Defence Space Agency; Rear Admiral Abiodun Alade named Flag Officer Commanding, Logistics Command; and Rear Admiral Pakiribo Anabraba designated Chief of Naval Safety and Standard.

Rear Admiral Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna is the new Navy Secretary, while Rear Admiral Bai Haruna Sabo remains Managing Director, Naval Building and Construction Company Limited.

In command appointments, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha now heads the Western Naval Command as Flag Officer Commanding (FOC); Rear Admiral Chidozie Okehie takes charge of the Eastern Naval Command; and Rear Admiral Ebiobowei Zipele assumes command at the Naval Training Command.

Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim becomes FOC, Central Naval Command, while Rear Admiral Bob-Manuel Effiong takes over the Naval Doctrine Command.

Other key postings include Rear Admiral Mohammed Muye as Commandant, Naval War College Nigeria; Rear Admiral Umaru Faruk as Managing Director, Naval Engineering Services Limited; and Rear Admiral Haruna Zego as Managing Director, Nigerian Navy Hotels and Suites Limited.

Several senior officers at Naval Headquarters were also reassigned, including Rear Admirals Madumom Ide, Mohammed Dahiru, Michael Igwe, Kolawole Oguntuga, Adedokun Siyanbade, Raheem Taofeek, Aniefiok Uko, and Musiu Yussuff, who now head vital departments spanning operations, plans, projects, engineering, and administration.

While congratulating the newly appointed officers, Vice Admiral Abbas urged them to demonstrate renewed dedication and justify the trust placed in them.

“The appointments are part of ongoing efforts to reposition the Nigerian Navy for enhanced operational effectiveness and to deliver on its constitutional mandate,” Commodore Adams-Aliu stated, adding that the postings take immediate effect.