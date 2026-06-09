Nigerian businessman and investor, Tony Elumelu, has expressed appreciation following his appointment as the incoming Chairman of Seplat Energy, saying he is honoured to lead the company’s board through its next phase of growth. Elumelu, who is expected to assume the position in January 2027, disclosed this in a statement…...

Nigerian businessman and investor, Tony Elumelu, has expressed appreciation following his appointment as the incoming Chairman of Seplat Energy, saying he is honoured to lead the company’s board through its next phase of growth.

Elumelu, who is expected to assume the position in January 2027, disclosed this in a statement posted on his X handle on Tuesday.

He said he would succeed Udoma Udo Udoma as chairman of the energy company and pledged to build on the foundation laid by the outgoing leadership.

According to him, indigenous resources remain critical to the economic transformation of Nigeria and the African continent, adding that Seplat Energy’s culture of execution and corporate governance aligns with his personal values.

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“I am honoured to succeed Senator Udoma as Chairman in January 2027 and to lead the Board through Seplat Energy’s next phase of growth,” Elumelu stated.

He added, “I firmly believe in the critical role indigenous resources play in the economic transformation of Nigeria and Africa, and Seplat’s culture of execution and governance aligns strongly with my own values.”

The businessman also commended the outgoing chairman and Roger Brown for their stewardship of the company and expressed optimism about creating additional value for shareholders.

“I thank Senator Udoma and Roger for their stewardship and look forward to delivering further value for shareholders,” he said.

Elumelu further congratulated Oritsemeyiwa Okon on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

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He described Okon as an experienced industry professional and expressed confidence in his ability to drive the company’s future growth.

“I also congratulate Mr. Okon on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer. His deep industry experience gives me great confidence that Seplat Energy is well positioned for its next chapter of growth,” Elumelu stated.