The Nigerian Navy has rescued 17 passengers who were kidnapped aboard a Sea Express boat on September 25, 2025, while travelling from Calabar to Oron.

In a statement, Lieutenant Commander S. S. Bala, for NNS Victory, said the Navy acted swiftly with support from Forward Operating Base Ibaka.

He explained that the operation involved blocking creeks leading to the kidnappers’ camp, aerial surveillance by the Navy’s Air Arm, and intelligence supplied by the Department of State Services and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

According to him, these combined measures cut off the kidnappers’ supplies and forced them into negotiations with the Office of the National Security Adviser, which led to the release of all hostages on October 6.

The Navy confirmed that the 17 rescued victims were immediately taken to the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital in Calabar for medical checks before being handed over to Sea Express Transit Limited to reunite with their families.

The statement assured the public that the Navy will continue its operations to rid Cross River waterways of criminal elements and safeguard law-abiding citizens, stressing that it will not relent in carrying out its constitutional mandate.