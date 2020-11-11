The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has mourned the passing of a former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa.

Musa died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 84.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Tinubu wrote, “The first civilian governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa was a statesman and principled progressive politician.

He was very uncompromising.

“He stood unwaveringly by his convictions even at the height of his impeachment by the NPN controlled State Assembly in 1981.

Advertisement

“He would be sorely missed by the entire country particularly the Talakawas for his consistent struggle and commitment to social and economic change.

I commiserate with his immediate and extended family.

“I mourn with the people and government of Kaduna State.

I mourn with the country for we have all lost a fine progressive.

May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanna Fridaus. Amin.”