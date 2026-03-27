First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, joined dozens of global counterparts in Washington, D.C., as conversations around artificial intelligence, digital safety, and access to education took centre stage at a high-level summit hosted by the United States First Lady, Melania Trump, at the White House. The event, tagged ‘Fostering the Future Together…...

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, joined dozens of global counterparts in Washington, D.C., as conversations around artificial intelligence, digital safety, and access to education took centre stage at a high-level summit hosted by the United States First Lady, Melania Trump, at the White House.

The event, tagged ‘Fostering the Future Together Summit’, brought together First Ladies from 44 countries, including Brigitte Macron.

According to a statement shared by media aide Busola Kukoyi, the Nigerian First Lady was part of the global delegation focused on “expanding access to educational tools” and strengthening safeguards for children navigating increasingly complex digital environments.

The statement read: “First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, CON, with First Ladies of 44 nations at the Fostering the Future Together Summit, organized by US First Lady Melania Trump, held at the White House, Washington DC, on Wednesday, 25th March, 2026.”

A major highlight of the summit was the unveiling of an American-developed humanoid AI system, Figure 3, introduced to world leaders in a diplomatic setting for the first time.

In her address, Melania Trump underscored the transformative potential of emerging technologies, warning of their far-reaching global implications.

“The future of AI is personified – it will be formed in the shape of humans. Very soon artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility,” she said.

She added, “This technology may reset the modern world order and rebalance power. Your children must be prepared to ascend within this framework.”

Calling for coordinated global action, the US First Lady stressed the need for investment in youth development, noting: “Our coalition can make this vision real by supporting concrete initiatives that equip young people with the skills they need – invest, expand access, and foster new opportunity.”

Representatives from nine countries, including the United States, France, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco, also presented national strategies aimed at integrating technology into education systems and preparing younger generations for a rapidly evolving digital future.