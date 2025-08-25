President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil have witnessed the signing of landmark agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) designed to strengthen bilateral relations across diplomacy, aviation, science, and agriculture....

The signing ceremony, held at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília, featured key ministers and officials from both nations.

In the diplomatic sphere, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, and Brazil’s Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mauro Vieira, signed an agreement on Diplomatic Training Cooperation. They also formalised a MoU on political consultations to address bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual concern.

To boost connectivity and economic exchange, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filhos, signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement aimed at expanding trade and people-to-people ties.

On science and innovation, Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Nnaji, and Brazil’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, signed a MoU covering biotechnology, bioeconomy, ocean science, innovation ecosystems, energy, space development, digital transformation, and raw materials research.

In agriculture and finance, the Managing Director of Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture, Ayo Soterin, and Brazil’s Minister for the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aluísio Mercadante, signed a MoU to enhance cooperation in trade and investment promotion.

The pact seeks to harmonise agricultural financing and foster joint projects to support food security and economic growth.

The agreements mark a new phase of strategic partnership between Africa’s largest economy and Latin America’s biggest nation, with both leaders pledging to expand cooperation in ways that will deliver tangible benefits for their citizens.