President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the State House, Abuja. The Kano governor arrived at the State House some minutes past 4 pm and was led towards the President’s office by the Chief of Staff to the President, H...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the State House, Abuja.

The Kano governor arrived at the State House some minutes past 4 pm and was led towards the President’s office by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

The closed-door meeting comes amid speculation over a possible defection by Governor Yusuf, who was elected on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the reason for the meeting is unknown as of the time of filing this report.

It will be recalled that the national leader of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, had earlier dismissed reports suggesting that he approved or endorsed any planned defection by the Kano State governor, insisting that no such consent was given.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Governor’s planned defection failed to materialize, allegedly due to a deadlock over his demand for an automatic second-term ticket.

The meeting with the President might not be unconnected with the planned defection.

Details of the meeting are expected to emerge later…