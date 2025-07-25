President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hosted members of the 1999 Class of Governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, marking a symbolic reunion of leaders who played a pivotal role in the birth of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic....

The meeting, held behind closed doors, was led by former Edo State governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, and reportedly focused on themes of national unity, good governance, and the group’s continued contribution to Nigeria’s democratic consolidation.

President Tinubu, who served as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 under the Alliance for Democracy (AD), expressed delight at reconnecting with his former colleagues more than two decades after their historic inauguration.

Sources described the gathering as warm and reflective, rekindling old political camaraderie among the former governors—many of whom remain influential figures in national affairs.

Discussions centred on how the 1999 cohort could continue to apply their experience in supporting governance, policy-making, and national development efforts.

The 1999 Class of Governors holds a special place in Nigeria’s democratic history, having emerged as the first elected set of state executives following the country’s return to civilian rule.

Their tenure helped set the tone for the Fourth Republic, steering the country away from decades of military leadership and laying the foundation for democratic governance.