President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated players of Nigerian descent who played pivotal roles in the Seattle Seahawks’ 29–13 triumph over the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

In a statement released on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President lauded the athletes for bringing pride to Nigeria and showcasing the nation’s talents on the international stage.

The Seahawks’ victory marked the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. Tinubu highlighted several Nigerian-descended players who made key contributions to the team’s success, including quarterback Jalen Oluwaseun Milroe, defensive standout Nick Emmanwori, veteran linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, linebacker Boye Maye, and offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi.

The President also extended his commendation to Michael Onwenu of the New England Patriots, describing him as one of the league’s most dominant offensive linemen.

Tinubu singled out Emmanwori, Nwosu, and Maye for a “symbolic show of patriotism” after the game, praising them for raising Nigeria’s flag following the Seahawks’ victory.

He said the achievements of these players reaffirm Nigerians’ global reputation as a people known for excellence, resilience, and talent across all fields. The President wished them continued success and more milestones in their sporting careers.