Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has come under fire for his recent praise of three Seattle Seahawks players of Nigerian descent, with critics alleging that his ‘selective’ commendation of individuals from the South East fuels ethnic bias and identity politics.

Obi’s statement came amid the global buildup to the Super Bowl, following his viral praise for players of Nigerian descent on the Seattle Seahawks roster during the NFL postseason.

Peter Obi praised three standout Nigerian-descent Seahawk players ahead of the game, Uchenna Nwosu and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Patriots’ Mike Onwenu, linking their success to discipline and better Nigerian systems.

Obi wrote, “As I prepared to watch the Super Bowl tonight, I was reminded of Nigeria’s vast potential. On the field were three exceptional Nigerians making their nation proud on the world’s biggest sporting stage: Michael Onwenu of the New England Patriots and Uchenna Nwosu of the Seattle Seahawks. Also, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year from Seattle Seahawks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is of Nigerian descent.

“Their success is not accidental; it is the result of discipline, opportunity, and systems that recognize and reward talent. Watching them, one cannot help but reflect on what Nigerians can achieve when provided with the right environment to thrive.”

The former Anambra State Governor also condemned the Federal Government over its position on the Nigeria’s sporting activities, saying, “If our country were governed with vision, competence, and integrity, and if leadership focused on building strong institutions, investing in people, and creating equal opportunities, there would be no limit to what Nigerians could accomplish—not just in sports, but in science, technology, business, education, and every sphere of human endeavor.”

Critics quickly noted he overlooked others like Seahawks’ Boye Mafe and Olusegun Oluwatimi, accusing him of Igbo favoritism while questioning his own sports record as Anambra governor.

Defenders highlighted his initiatives like the Governor’s Unity Cup and mini-stadiums, but the exchange blended the team’s triumph with ongoing talks on Nigeria’s untapped talent.

Leading the criticism, Reno Omokri, a recently announced Nigerian Ambassador-designate, outlined Obi’s perceived bias by claiming he was a ‘bad leader’ during his tenure as Anambra State Governor.

Omokri further alleged ethnic favoritism by highlighting non-Igbo Nigerian players whom Obi reportedly ignored.

Omokri said, “Of Six Nigerians At The Super Bowl. Peter Obi Only Named Those From His Ethnicity. Yet, It Was Boye Mafe, The One He Did Not Name, That Flew Our Flag.”

“Nigeria has won many international sporting awards, medals, and tournaments since 2023, including WAFCON, the Women’s Afrobasket Championship, and the ITTF Africa Senior Championships, among others. Nigerian athletes playing in and for other countries have also qualified for the World Cup, the OAAF, the World Athletics Championships, etc.”

Omokri added, “But in all of these events, Peter Obi has never singled out and individually named the Nigerian players or players of Nigerian origin in these sporting events.

“But yesterday, in a statement, Peter Obi took the extraordinary step of doing so for players of Nigerian origin who are featuring in the 2026 Super Bowl. Coincidentally, the names he mentioned, Michael Onwenu and Uchenna Nwosu, are from his own ethnic nationality.”

Omokri statement was echoed by Wale Ajetunmobi, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on new media, highlighting the players who’s identity cuts across different ethnicity in Nigeria.

He said, “Seattle Seahawks: Olusegun Oluwatimi (C) Boye Mafe (LB) Uchenna Nwosu (LB) Nick Emmanwori (S) Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR) New England Patriots: Mike Onwenu (OL).

“But blood is thicker than water. Bigotry Mubarak oo, PitObi.”

Another user identified as @lollypeezle defended the former Presidential candidate saying, “APC boys are fully out on this tweet. Where were they few days ago when 178 people were murdered in Kwara State? Politicians in APC are very lucky. You have a handful of idiots to work with.”